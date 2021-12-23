Woman threatened with a knife in Bedford robbery

A woman was pushed to the floor and threatened with a knife in a robbery in Bedford yesterday (December 22).

At around 3.50pm a woman was walking on Rush Court, between Grove Place and Goldington Road, when she was approached by a man.

The man, described as black, in his early 30s, of lean, muscular build and around six feet tall, entered the street from Grove Road before pushing the victim to the ground and showing her what is believed to be a knife he was carrying.

Police are appealing for witnesses

He threatened the woman and made off with cash, running out of the alleyway and down the road.

The offender was wearing a black knitted hat, a long-sleeved orange high-vis jacket, black trousers, black gloves and a face mask.

Detective Constable Brendan Street said: “This violent attack happened in a side street close to the town centre and we are asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area at the time to get in touch. We won’t tolerate such behaviour and are asking to hear from anyone who may have information that could help us in finding the person responsible.”