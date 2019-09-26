Woman suffers serious injuries after being attacked in road daylight on bus in Bedford

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was attacked on a bus last week.

The victim was travelling on the number 5 Stagecoach bus from Bedford town centre towards Elms Far at round 2.45pm on Tuesday, September 17.

During the journey a man assaulted her, causing serious injuries, before she managed to leave the bus when it stopped in Church Lane.

He was described as white, 6ft 2ins, and around 30 years old. He had a number of tattoos on his chest and arms, and was wearing a black tank top, shorts, and grey trainers.

PC Laura Shackleton said: “This incident occurred on public transport in the middle of the afternoon and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“We believe the suspect’s actions may have caused further harm to other passengers and we would be particularly keen to hear from them, or anyone who has any further information, which could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information should call Beds Police on 101, quoting reference number 243 of 17 September.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.