Woman sexually assaulting in Bedford High Street as she queued to enter nightclub

A woman was sexually assaulting in Bedford High Street at the weekend and police want your help.

At approximately 11pm on Saturday (September 4), a woman was queuing to enter the Rose nightclub when she was approached by a man, who sexually assaulted her by touching.

The offender then made off towards the Embankment area.

He is described as a white man in his early 40s, stocky and approximately 5ft 5in. He was wearing a blue top and an Adidas rucksack.

PC Amanda Gibson, from the force’s Response Investigation Team, said: “We are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of this assault. We believe there were a number of witnesses who haven’t yet come forward and we would urge them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about this despicable assault is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that can help officers establish the identity of the man described, contact the police online or by call 101 and quote reference number 40/46943/21.