Woman sexually assaulted on footpath in Wyboston

A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked along a footpath in Wyboston on Friday morning (June 28).

The victim was walking between The Lane and Chawston Lane at around 8.30am when she was approached by a man who then assaulted her.

The offender is described as dark skinned, in his 30s, of large build, wearing jeans and chunky gold rings.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, investigating, said: “We are taking this incident extremely seriously and wish to apprehend the man responsible as soon as possible.

“Although the victim was not physically injured in this incident, the attack was extremely distressing and we are doing all we can to support her.

“We believe the offender may have been disturbed and ran away, otherwise this incident could have been even worse.”

He added: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have seen this man.

“We understand that this is concerning for local residents and I’d like to reassure them that we are doing all we can to find the man responsible.

“There have been high -visibility patrols on throughout the day and these will continue, if you do have any concerns then I would urge you to speak to the officers you see out and about.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Insp Laws on 101 quoting reference 83 of 28 June.

You can also callthe independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, either on 0800 555 111 ,or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process. Reports can be made to police on 101.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) the Emerald Centre, by visiting www.emeraldcentre. org, emailing info@emeraldcentre.org or calling 01234 897052