Woman sexually assaulted in Bedford by man on moped

A woman was sexually assaulted in Wentworth Drive on Friday (July 11).

The incident happened at around 4.20pm when the suspect approached the victim and touched her inappropriately before riding off on a moped.

He is described as a young South Asian male, around 5ft 5in with black hair, and was wearing grey trousers, a grey Nike jumper and a black backpack.

If you who witnessed the incident or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/39722/25.