Woman ordered to pay Bedford council £2,000 after admitting tenancy fraud
The woman, who has not been named, had a bpha property in Clapham but failed to declare she was no longer living there after moving to St Neots to live with her partner.
She admitted the offence when interviewed and was issued a formal Caution as well as being ordered to pay the council investigation costs.
Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services said: “Whilst the tenant didn’t make any personal profit from this, it was a serious breach of their tenancy agreement.
“She blocked another vulnerable person from being able to live in the property by failing to notify her landlord, bpha, that she no longer lived in the property. Fortunately, the property has been recovered and been re-let to a new tenant.”
You can report tenancy fraud online or visit the website to find out more.