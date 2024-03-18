Woman left shaken after man attempts handbag snatch in Bedford's Kimbolton Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been left “extremely shaken up” following an attempted robbery in Kimbolton Road, Bedford, this morning (Monday).

At around 10am, police received reports a woman had been injured after a man attempted to snatch her handbag at the temporary bus stop near 1 Lodge House.

The man – who then fled in the direction of the town centre – is said to be of Asian heritage, with no facial and was wearing all black clothing.

Police Constable Callum Watson said: “This was a terrifying incident that has left the victim extremely shaken up. Several members of the public stopped to assist the victim in her distress, and we express our thanks for them having done so.

“We know there were many passers by in the area at the time of the incident, who could help provide us with dashcam footage or any information that could help us identify those responsible for this offence.”