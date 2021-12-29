Woman jumps on car bonnet in attempt to stop man from stealing Gucci necklace in Bedford
"He really was putting his foot down - he didn't give a stuff"
A woman has described how she threw himself on to a car bonnet after a man stole a necklace she was selling on eBay.
The victim was selling the Gucci jewellery - worth over £300 - and was approached by a prospective buyer who said he was hoping to buy it for his girlfriend.
Reluctantly, the victim agreed to meet him but when he came to her Bedford house, he snatched the necklace without paying for it.
Shocked by his actions, both the woman and her partner jumped on his car - but he got away - leaving her with minor injuries.
She told Bedford Today: "I tried to stop his car. I was on the bonnet and my partner was hanging on his wing mirror.
"He really was putting his foot down. He didn't give a stuff - and I slid off the bonnet."
The man was described as mixed race, 6ft 3in, short black curly hair, skinny and was wearing a grey hoodie and man bag.
The incident happened on Friday (December 24) at approximately 6.30pm.
Anyone with information should call police 101 quoting reference number 40/69189/21 or report it online
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police reminded the public to be remain vigilant when selling items online, especially high value items, and when agreeing to meet people avoid being alone where possible