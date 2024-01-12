Woman fined for misusing her child's Blue Badge at Bedford's Greyfriars car park

She claimed she was shopping with her daughter – who was in school

A woman has been fined for misusing a Blue Badge when she parked her Mercedes in Greyfriars car park.

Nasharie Oluwa, 35, of Ethelred Lane, Great Denham, pleaded guilty in writing at Luton Magistrates’ Court to one offence of misusing a Blue Badge.

The Mercedes A Class was parked in the Bedford Borough Council car park on Friday, May 26, 2023. Oluwa, who should have £2 paid for parking, was ordered to pay a fine of £217, costs of £675, and a victim surcharge of £87.

An investigation by Bedford Borough Council found Oluwa had used the Blue Badge – which belongs to her six-year-old daughter – to park in the town so she could go shopping while her daughter was at school. When initially questioned regarding this matter, Oluwa stated that she was with her daughter in the town centre, but when enquiries were made with the school this was proved not to be true.

Oluwa was invited to attend an interview under caution regarding this matter where she stated she had used her daughter’s Blue Badge as she had no money to pay for parking. The charge for parking on this occasion was £2, which could be paid via cash, credit/debit card, app, mobile phone or text.

A council spokesperson said: “We take the misuse of Blue Badges extremely seriously. They are vital for helping people with disabilities or health conditions park closer to their destination – misusing a Blue Badge could mean you’re taking the parking space of a disabled person who truly needs it.