A woman who dumped a large bag of waste in Kempston’s Whittingstall Avenue has been fined for fly-tipping.

The council's Environmental Crime Team tracked her down following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Fly-tipping in Kempston

The woman – who had not been named by the council – elected to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice rather than attend an interview with council officers under caution.

The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400 which can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: "I would like to thank our Environmental Crime Team who have been invaluable in helping us crack down on fly-tipping here in Bedford borough.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and we are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice or through a prosecution. Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable. “

“Our enforcement teams are working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.

Cllr Royden added: “If you have extra bulky waste please take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane or arrange for a licensed waste carrier to collect it – don’t leave it on our streets.”

