The incident happened in The Duke pub car park in Kempston on Saturday night

A woman was assaulted by a man in a pub car park – and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen it to come forward.

The incident happened at The Duke on Woburn Road, Kempston, between 10-10.30pm on Saturday (April 27).

