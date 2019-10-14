Woman assaulted in Bedford town centre?

Did you see a man assault a woman in the street in Bedford last week?

The victim was walking along Tavistock Place at around 7pm on Tuesday (October 8) when she was attacked by a man and a short altercation took place.

The offender is described as slim, approximately 5ft 5ins, with dark hair and side burns. At the time of the offence he was thought to be wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Investigation officer Julia Hinson said: “If you witnessed this incident or recognised a man matching this description in the area at the time, please get in touch. We would like to speak to anyone who may have any details surrounding this attack.”

Witnesses are asked to get in touch with IO Hinson through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/58150/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.