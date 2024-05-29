Woman arrested after driving car wrong way on A1 near Bedford
A woman left fellow motorists in a panic when she was spotted driving the wrong way on the A1.
Police received reports in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) of a motorist driving on the contraflow on the A1 southbound from Biggleswade to Hertfordshire IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.
When officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit caught up with the driver at her house, she was arrested for dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.
She’s been released on bail pending further investigation.