A driver was caught driving the wrong way up the A1 (Picture: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)

A woman left fellow motorists in a panic when she was spotted driving the wrong way on the A1.

Police received reports in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) of a motorist driving on the contraflow on the A1 southbound from Biggleswade to Hertfordshire IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.

When officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit caught up with the driver at her house, she was arrested for dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink.