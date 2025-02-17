Woman arrested after disguising herself in wig and stealing expensive ring from Bedford jewellers

The arrest. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.

Police arrested a woman who had disguised herself in a wig and replaced an expensive ring with a fake one at a town centre jewellery shop in Bedford.

Officers were called on Friday (February 14) to help catch the suspect – whom shop staff were pursuing on foot.

A PCSO collared the offender near the double mini roundabout on the Bromham Road junction with Ashburnham Road.

The woman was searched and the officer found a "quantity of inferior cheap rings" – as well as the wig.

Commenting on social media, the PCSO said: "The suspect told me that they had given the ring back to the staff and it was now back at the shop.

"Knowing this suspect very well from many previous offences over many years, I kept hold of them anyway just in case – after all, the offence of theft had been completed as they had left the store."

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested and subsequently charged with theft as well as going equipped to steal.

The jewellers were "grateful" after "incorrectly believing that they had their expensive ring back".