Woman arrested after attacking Superdrug staff member and trying to bite PCSO in Bedford
PCSOs were called to the Church Square shop on Saturday, June 22, after reports of the assault.
But the woman attacked the offices – including spitting in the mouth of a PCSO who needed to be taken to A&E to check they hadn't contracted "anything she may have had".
One of the PCSOs tried to talk to the ‘well known’ woman – but was slapped in the face for their troubles.
And as a second PCSO tried to restrain her, she tried to bite them twice.
The PSCO explained: "After a struggle, I managed to get the female on the floor, this meant I had to use my body weight to prevent her from using her arms and legs to hurt me. She had other ways of making sure I suffered though.
"At that point I was trying to talk to her when she decided she would spit at me unfortunately landing in my mouth. There was nothing I could do other than remain calm and hold her down while she continuously spat."
More officers arrived at the scene and the woman was arrested – with a spit hood placed over the woman’s head.
The PCSO added: "My night ended up with me and my colleague waiting in A&E where I had my bloods taken, and I was assessed to see what jabs I would need to prevent me from contracting anything she may have had."