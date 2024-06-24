Woman arrested after attacking Superdrug staff member and trying to bite PCSO in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was arrested after attacking a Superdrug staff member - and slapping, spitting at, and trying to bite police officers.

PCSOs were called to the Church Square shop on Saturday, June 22, after reports of the assault.

But the woman attacked the offices – including spitting in the mouth of a PCSO who needed to be taken to A&E to check they hadn't contracted "anything she may have had".

One of the PCSOs tried to talk to the ‘well known’ woman – but was slapped in the face for their troubles.

The PCSO in A&E. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

And as a second PCSO tried to restrain her, she tried to bite them twice.

The PSCO explained: "After a struggle, I managed to get the female on the floor, this meant I had to use my body weight to prevent her from using her arms and legs to hurt me. She had other ways of making sure I suffered though.

"At that point I was trying to talk to her when she decided she would spit at me unfortunately landing in my mouth. There was nothing I could do other than remain calm and hold her down while she continuously spat."

More officers arrived at the scene and the woman was arrested – with a spit hood placed over the woman’s head.