Woman accused of assault and 'administering noxious substance' at Tesco petrol station near Bedford
A woman assaulted a person at a petrol station in Flitwick, police say and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The incident happened before Christmas – on Wednesday, December 20 between 5.50pm and 6.10pm – at Tesco petrol station in Coniston Road, Flitwick.
In a post on social media, officers said: “We were called following reports of the fight and a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of assault and administer of a noxious substance.”
If you remember seeing the fight, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 335 of 20 December. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org