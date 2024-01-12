Woman accused of assault and 'administering noxious substance' at Tesco petrol station near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A woman assaulted a person at a petrol station in Flitwick, police say and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened before Christmas – on Wednesday, December 20 between 5.50pm and 6.10pm – at Tesco petrol station in Coniston Road, Flitwick.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We were called following reports of the fight and a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of assault and administer of a noxious substance.”