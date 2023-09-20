Woburn man fined over indecent images of child and extreme animal porn

He admitted to the offences in court

A man from Woburn has been fined for over indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornography involving an animal.

David Martin, 39, of Drakeloe Close, pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates Court last month to two charges of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child on or before May 2021. He also admitted to possessing an extreme pornographic image or images involving an animal in the same year.

A deprivation order was made in respect of his iPhone and iPad. He pleaded guilty to the first charge and credit was given for guilty plea. The second charge he indicated a guilty plea.

Martin was given a sexual harm prevention order until 2028, a community order and must take part in a sexual offender programme for 27 days.

He has to do 240 hours of unpaid work, up to 15 days of rehabilitation and register his details with the police at Kempston Police Station for five years. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.