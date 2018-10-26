Witness appeal after theft from elderly woman in Flitwick

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of bank cards in Flitwick.

On Wednesday (24 October) at 10am, a woman approached the elderly victim at a car park on Coniston Road. The woman distracted the victim by asking for some change for a trolley, but the victim noticed her bank cards were missing.

The woman was described as white, 5’6’’, of medium build and with short grey hair. She was believed to be wearing a green jacket, maroon trousers and blue trainers.

PC Dan Almond, investigating, said: “This incident took place in board daylight so we are hopeful that people may have witnessed it. We are urging anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with us as it may help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 40/33094/18.