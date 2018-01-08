Witness appeal after stabbing in London Road, Bedford

A man was stabbed after approaching a group of men on their bikes on Saturday afternoon. (Jan 6)

It happened around 6.15pm in London Road, at the junction with Faldo Road.

Detective Constable Oliver Tomlinson, said: “We take all reports of knife crime extremely seriously; this sort of crime will absolutely not be tolerated in Bedfordshire. We will be doing our utmost to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“This incident happened at a busy time and people in the area may have seen something that could help our investigation. If you saw anything, or you have any information about who is responsible, I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JH/818/2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.