Wilstead man and wife named as couple killed in A47 collision

Bedfordshire Police news.
A couple from near Bedford have been named as a man and wife who died after a fatal collision on the A47.

Police called to reports of a collision between a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius at around 8.50pm on Wednesday (November 20) at Thorney Toll, near Peterborough.

A passenger in the Nissan, 68-year-old Brian Spinks, 68, of Dines Close, Wilstead, Bedford, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver, Sandra Spinks, 65 and of the same address, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away yesterday (Thursday).

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries. The woman remains in hospital in a critical condition. The injuries to the driver and second passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police want witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it to come forward. Anyone with information should report online via this website or call 101 quoting Op Switches.

