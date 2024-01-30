Will this plastic policeman deter shoplifters from Morrisons in Kempston?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don’t be alarmed if you see this police officer in the window of Morrisons Daily in Kempston – he’s not about to put the cuffs on you.

It’s hoped the fake fed – as Bedfordshire Police have dubbed him – will act as a deterrent to those who regularly shoplift at the Springfield Centre store as he’s actually a plastic replica of Kempston PCSO 7020.

In a post on social media, officers from the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “I think you’ll agree it’s highly realistic and it’s almost as if PCSO 7020 is actually there in person.”

Were you fooled? (Bedford Community Policing Team)

But one person was quick to point out: “Surely by telling everyone (including shoplifters) that this is a cardboard cut out, it doesn't serve as a deterrent at all.”