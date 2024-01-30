News you can trust since 1845
Will this plastic policeman deter shoplifters from Morrisons in Kempston?

The police obviously seem to think so
By Clare Turner
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT
Don’t be alarmed if you see this police officer in the window of Morrisons Daily in Kempston – he’s not about to put the cuffs on you.

It’s hoped the fake fed – as Bedfordshire Police have dubbed him – will act as a deterrent to those who regularly shoplift at the Springfield Centre store as he’s actually a plastic replica of Kempston PCSO 7020.

In a post on social media, officers from the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “I think you’ll agree it’s highly realistic and it’s almost as if PCSO 7020 is actually there in person.”

Were you fooled? (Bedford Community Policing Team)
But one person was quick to point out: “Surely by telling everyone (including shoplifters) that this is a cardboard cut out, it doesn't serve as a deterrent at all.”

It's not the first time forces around the country have used fake officers – in a joint move by police and a council, a cardboard cut-out of an officer was chained to a lamppost in an Edinburgh street to stop a speedy motorists.