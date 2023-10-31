Were you the victim of a flasher in Bedford's Goldington Green? The police want to hear from you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Did a man indecently expose himself to you earlier this month? If so, the police would like to trace you.

The incident happened in Goldington Green on Sunday, October 8 at around 5.40pm.

And despite it happening three weeks ago, the police have had trouble tracking down the victims.

DC Kate Robinson said: “I understand that some time has passed, however despite initial reports we have been unable to trace the victims to this disturbing and concerning crime.

“I remain keen to locate anyone who was in the area at this time and witnessed the incident, or any suspicious or unusual behaviour at the time.

“We will not tolerate lewd and predatory behaviour such as this and to help prevent further offending we would urge anyone with information to come forward to assist our investigation.”