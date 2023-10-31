News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Were you the victim of a flasher in Bedford's Goldington Green? The police want to hear from you

The incident happened in early October
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Did a man indecently expose himself to you earlier this month? If so, the police would like to trace you.

The incident happened in Goldington Green on Sunday, October 8 at around 5.40pm.

And despite it happening three weeks ago, the police have had trouble tracking down the victims.

The incident took place in Goldington Green on Sunday, October 8 at around 5.40pmThe incident took place in Goldington Green on Sunday, October 8 at around 5.40pm
The incident took place in Goldington Green on Sunday, October 8 at around 5.40pm
Most Popular

DC Kate Robinson said: “I understand that some time has passed, however despite initial reports we have been unable to trace the victims to this disturbing and concerning crime.

“I remain keen to locate anyone who was in the area at this time and witnessed the incident, or any suspicious or unusual behaviour at the time.

“We will not tolerate lewd and predatory behaviour such as this and to help prevent further offending we would urge anyone with information to come forward to assist our investigation.”

Call police on 101 or report it online, quoting the reference 40/54796/23, if you have any info.