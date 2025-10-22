WATCH: Bedford man filmed driving over 150mph on the A41 banned for 12 months

A driver who was filmed speeding at over 150mph has been banned for 12 months and handed a suspended prison sentence.

Petar Krtinic, aged 23 and from Bedford, was filmed by his sister as he sped down the A421 in Bedfordshire on January 2.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, showed him behind the wheel of his highly modified Volkswagen Golf on the westbound A421 in treacherous conditions.

Police also found a picture on his social media showing him driving at night, with his speedometer showing 166mph, which had been captioned “peaceful”.

Krtinic will also have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12-months. He was also fined a total of £234 and will be required to take an extended retest.