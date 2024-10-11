Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer from Bedford has been put behind bars, thanks to the nose of Police Dog Vix.

It marks the end of a saga that started on November 29 last year, when police were alerted to a car known to be involved in drug dealing.

The officers chased the vehicle but lost sight of it when someone got out of the car and blocked them from continuing the pursuit. But less than half an hour later, the car was found abandoned in Pilgrims Way.

The dogged officers called PD Vix to the scene. And it didn’t take Vix long to find the occupants of the car and a mobile phone which was seized and sent to be analysed.

Naimur Ahmed. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The phone had last been used just one minute before Ahmed was tracked down by the police dog, and around five minutes before the phone was found in a bush.

Police found messages about the supply of illegal drugs on the phone, with Ahmed telling others to facilitate his drug dealing.

Naimur Ahmed, 25, and of Faraday Square, Bedford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and was jailed at Luton Crown Court today (Friday) for four years and six months.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from the Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “Taking Ahmed out off the streets will no doubt be a huge benefit for the local community.

“Drug dealing underpins so many other issues and crimes that we see across Bedfordshire including anti-social behaviour and child exploitation.

“PD Vix played a vital role in helping us apprehend Ahmed. But we need the help of the community to continue to put drug dealers like Ahmed behind bars.

"Any information you have about drug related activity, no matter how small, helps us form an intelligence picture about drug use in our communities. We can then act on this information and remove the dealers, their drugs, and the associated criminality from the area, making Bedfordshire a safer place for all."