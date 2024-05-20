Watch as police raid Kempston house in early morning drugs bust
A man has been arrested after an early morning drugs raid in Kempston.
Police swooped at the house in the early hours of Friday, May 17 as part of an investigation into an illegal drugs line.
And as they broke down the door, the suspect tried to dump almost £4,000 of illegal drugs, which police found scattered around the garden.
One man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.
Police said: “We remain committed to taking drugs off the streets and keeping communities safe…even if it means a 5am start!”