Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a man stabbed to death in a Bedford park have shared their heartbreaking story.

Ashish Nahar died of a single stab wound to the heart after he was attacked while sitting on a bench in Jubilee Park, Bedford in June last year. He was 25.

A 16-year-old boy was convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now his family has spoken out about the devastating impact of knife crime in a short film as part of the county’s Just Drop It campaign.

Anita Nahar, whose son Ashish was stabbed to death. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Released today, 'Ashish's Story' – which you can view above – shows the perspective of his family and close friend Josh, who witnessed his murder.

Ashish’s mum, Anita Nahar said: “It hasn’t been easy, reliving the worst days of mine and my family’s lives, but I have to believe that by doing so Ashish’s death was not in vain.

“It’s sad to think of the number of times this has and will be said by mothers grieving their sons, but knife crime has to end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashish was a blessing in every sense of the word. That blessing was taken from us in a cowardly attack on a young man who was just finding his way in life and reaping the rewards of a fresh start.

“To say we never saw ourselves being in this position would be a huge understatement, but as a family, we want to see change and if it takes sharing our experience and calling for young people to ‘Just Drop It’, then that’s what we will do.”

Just Drop It, led by the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU), gives victims the chance to share their experiences to help deter young people from getting involved in knife crime.

The campaign is just one of the activities taking place across Bedfordshire this week as part of Operation Sceptre – a week of action against knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police will be conducting targeted weapons sweeps and carrying out test purchases in shops to ensure knives and other potentially dangerous weapons are being sold legally. The force is also calling for people to surrender their weapons in one of the county’s 11 weapons bins.

Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention for Bedfordshire Police, said: “The VERU’s Just Drop It campaign is an incredible initiative that we at Bedfordshire Police are proud to support.

“We must all do our part to tackle knife crime and take dangerous weapons off our streets. We look to weeks like these to put a concerted effort behind showcasing the year-round work being done to tackle violence and knife crime in our county.

“Just one family affected by knife crime is a family too many, as can be seen by the devastating impact Ashish’s death had on his family. We will not let up in our actions to reduce knife crime nor our enforcement against those that perpetuate it.”