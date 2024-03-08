Warning over bogus council emails targetting small businesses in Central Bedfordshire

Trading Standards are warning local businesses to be aware of an email scam allegedly from parish councils, claiming their business directory listing is about to expire and asking them to renew at short notice

Trading Standards are warning small businesses to act with caution if they receive a suspicious email that appears to have been sent by a local parish council.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been made aware of one such email received by a local business which claims to have been sent by Barton-le-Clay parish council. However this type of email may also be sent out under the names of other local councils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It claims their listing in a parish council’s business directory is due to expire and instructs the recipient to click on a website link to either renew or cancel within a short deadline.”

Trading Standards said on first impressions they may seem genuine, but they have all the hallmarks of a phishing scam attempting to harvest important information or banking details.