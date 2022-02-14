Warning in Central Bedfordshire over dodgy electoral register calls

Residents in Central Bedfordshire are being warned of a potential electoral register scam.

The council's Trading Standards team is urging residents to be on their guard when receiving unsolicited telephone calls.

A spokesman said: "We’ve been made aware of a telephone call, whereby the caller claims to be from "Central Bedfordshire Council Electoral Investigations team" and that there has been an error which has resulted in the resident being omitted from the electoral register.

Beware scam phone calls

"The caller then goes on to request personal information, such as name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number.

"It is not clear what the caller’s intentions are, but this type of call has all the hallmarks of a scam!

"We would urge anyone who receives a suspicious telephone call to act with caution and never provide any personal details to a caller who has contacted you out of the blue.

"If you have any doubts about whether a caller is genuine or not, don’t be afraid to simply end the call by hanging up!

"Please help protect others from this type of call, by letting your family, friends and neighbours know about this alert."