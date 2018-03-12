WARNING: Graphic images - Dead dogs dumped near Bedford endured ‘serious physical and mental suffering’

The League Against Cruel Sports is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information which would lead to a successful prosecution after three dead dogs were found dumped by a roadside in Bedfordshire.

The dogs are suspected to be victims of dog fighting.

One of the mutilated dogs

The league is appealing for information to find out who owned the dogs and the location of any suspected dog fights.

The dogs’ mutilated bodies were found in the Cranfield Road area near the village of Cranfield, between Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Two of the dogs had cropped ears, a horrific and primitive practice, used to make them look more aggressive.

One dog had filed teeth, indicating that it was a ‘bait’ dog, one that is rendered harmless when used in sparring sessions with more powerful dogs.

Chris Luffingham, League Against Cruel Sports director of campaigns, said: “We suspect these poor animals suffered serious physical and mental suffering while being torn apart in illegal dog fights.

“We’re determined to expose and help prevent dog fighting in the UK and we are asking for people to contact out Animal Crimewatch team with any information on this dreadful incident.

“Dogs involved in dog fighting suffer terrible injuries, both in the fights themselves and at the hands of their vicious owners. Most will die in the ring or soon after from their injuries. Others that can no longer fight are often brutally dispatched. The League is determined to stamp out dog fighting in this country and we ‘re asking for the public’s help to achieve this.

“We need to bring an end to the untold suffering dog fighting inflicts on man’s best friend.”

Two of the dogs found were believed to be Presa Canarios and the third was a bull breed. All three had foreign microchips revealing that they had been imported into the country.

Clare Williams, who had the grisly task of picking up the corpses to take them to a local veterinary surgery after a tip-off, said: “Members of the public need to be vigilant as dog fighting is happening all over the country and could be taking place near to you. Report it immediately if you have any suspicions about dog fighting.”

Dog fighting as a sport was banned in 1835 for its barbarity, but this horrific form of dog abuse continues and remains a significant animal welfare issue in the UK.

To contact Animal Crimewatch phone 01483 361 108, email crimewatch@league.org.uk or go online to the Animal Crimewatch page at www.league.org.uk/animal-crimewatch



Chris Luffingham, said: “All information is treated confidentially, and there is a reward of up to £5,000 for information that leads to a conviction.”