Wanted man nicked near Bedford High Street following tip-off

By Jo Robinson
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police arrested a man wanted on recall to prison after getting a tip-off from eagle-eyed Bedford residents.

The man was nicked by officers on Friday (June 28) and taken into custody.

A PCSO explained: "He was spotted by a member of the Love Bedford team and passed on to Bedford Borough Council CCTV. I then detained the male near to the High Street."