Wanted man nicked near Bedford High Street following tip-off
Police arrested a man wanted on recall to prison after getting a tip-off from eagle-eyed Bedford residents.
The man was nicked by officers on Friday (June 28) and taken into custody.
A PCSO explained: "He was spotted by a member of the Love Bedford team and passed on to Bedford Borough Council CCTV. I then detained the male near to the High Street."