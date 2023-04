He was eventually found hiding in a garage block

A wanted man has been arrested for numerous violent offences after trying to evade capture.

Eagle-eyed officers eyeballed the man on Tavistock Street but he bolted.

According to a post on social media from police, “a lengthy foot chase followed, over fences and walls.”

The wanted man is arrested in Bedford (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

He was then found hiding in a garage block and was promptly nicked.

