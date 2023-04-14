News you can trust since 1845
Wanted man nabbed in Bedford by quick thinking PCSO - who hid his bike so he couldn't escape

He was spotted by CCTV operators

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

A ‘prolific’ offender was nabbed in Bedford town centre by a quick thinking PCSO – who hid his bike so he couldn’t escape.

The wanted man was spotted by CCTV operators and apprehended by the PCSO yesterday (March 13).

The PCSO explained: “Had to use some of the skills I have picked up in the job along the way to detain him while officers were on their way, including hiding his bike he’d left outside Tesco on the High Street while he was looking the other way, to prevent him from hopping on and riding off, along with pretending to use the radio to check his details through despite already knowing he is wanted.”

The offender is taken awayThe offender is taken away
Despite “not so subtle threats” from the offender, the PCSO was able to detain him for long enough for police officers to arrive and arrest him.