Wanted man charged with string of burglaries across Bedford
The incidents happened last month
A wanted man has been arrested and charged after a string of burglaries in Bedford and Luton throughout March.
Graham Pinsent, 54, of Stuart Street, Luton, was charged with five burglary offences and one count of criminal damage yesterday (Tuesday).
For some reason, the police haven’t revealed exactly where the targeted addresses were in Bedford but the force confirmed throughout March they attended 100% of burglaries reported to them.