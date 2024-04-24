Graham Pinsent, 54, of Stuart Street, Luton, was charged with five burglary offences and one count of criminal damage on Tuesday (April 23)

A wanted man has been arrested and charged after a string of burglaries in Bedford and Luton throughout March.

Graham Pinsent, 54, of Stuart Street, Luton, was charged with five burglary offences and one count of criminal damage yesterday (Tuesday).

