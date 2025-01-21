Wanted man arrested in Bedford for Class A drug supply offences

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:07 BST
Police news.Police news.
Police news.
Police arrested a wanted man in Bedford for failing to appear in court for Class A drug supply offences.

Community officers collared the man in the Goldington area on January 15.

If you have information about anyone that is wanted by the police – or wish to report any issues, such as drug supply or anti-social behaviour, please call 101 or report online. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Always ring 999 in an emergency.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice