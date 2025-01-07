Wanted man arrested in Bedford and charged for burglary

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:50 GMT
The wanted male. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.
Police arrested a wanted man in Bedford on Saturday night (January 4).

The man – who had four outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court – was spotted on Harpur Street by an officer.

While in custody, he was further arrested for a theft from a shop and charged with burglary.

Bedford Comminity Policing Team said: "Clearly he wasn’t happy about being arrested on Saturday night, as was highlighted by his behaviour towards the officers both on the street and even more so while he was being booked into custody."

