The alleyway between the High Street and Castle Lane

Two people were injured following a mass brawl last night (Sunday).

It happened around 10.30pm at the alleyway between High Street and Castle Lane.

In a post on social media, police said: “We were called to reports of a fight between a large group in the alleyway which resulted in two people receiving minor injuries.”

Officers are hoping witnesses may have walked or driven past the alleyway and could have dashcam footage of the incident.