Violent Bedford man jailed for subjecting two women to numerous assaults including strangulation

A man from Bedford has been jailed for four years and hit with a restraining order for being violent and assaulting two women.

Grant Camilleri, 41, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including intentional strangulation and assault by beating.

Camilleri, of Cosmic Avenue, Bedford, was sentenced on Friday 13 June to a total of four years in prison.

He had to pay a victim surcharge of £228 and was issued with a five-year restraining order relating to both victims.

Grant CAMILLERI. Photos: Police

Investigating Officer, Dips Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said the jailed time was exactly what Camilleri deserves for the ‘distress’ he has caused his victims.

“It’s good to see that Camilleri received a custodial sentence and will be the subject of a restraining order after the amount of distress and fear he caused both women with his violent actions,” Dips Wheeler said.

“Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable. I would like to commend the victims for their bravery in working with officers throughout the investigation to ensure that we could being Camilleri to justice.

“In Bedfordshire we have a dedicated team, with specialist officers working alongside our partners, who will work with victims every step of the way to ensure they are supported.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we want to help provide them with the confidence to walk away. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available.

“If someone is making you feel unsafe, we are here to help when you are ready. It is never too late to report or come forward.”

Bedfordshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of domestic abuse. For information on the work the force is doing in tackling male violence against women and girls, visit the dedicated website.