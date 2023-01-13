Police have seized drugs arrest one person following an early morning raid in Brickhill today (Friday).

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered at the address, along with a large kitchen knife which will be forensically examined.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply drugs and is currently in police custody.

Police hit the address following various tip-offs from members of the public.