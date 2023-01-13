Video captures arrest following early morning drugs raid in Brickhill
Drugs seized following tip-off from the public WATCH BELOW
Police have seized drugs arrest one person following an early morning raid in Brickhill today (Friday).
Suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered at the address, along with a large kitchen knife which will be forensically examined.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply drugs and is currently in police custody.
Police hit the address following various tip-offs from members of the public.
In follows on from a whole host of drug busts this week – in Meadway, Goldington and Marston Moretaine