Video captures arrest following early morning drugs raid in Brickhill

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:20pm

Police have seized drugs arrest one person following an early morning raid in Brickhill today (Friday).

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered at the address, along with a large kitchen knife which will be forensically examined.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply drugs and is currently in police custody.

Police hit the address following various tip-offs from members of the public.

In follows on from a whole host of drug busts this week – in Meadway, Goldington and Marston Moretaine