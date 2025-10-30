Victim surrounded by gang in Bedford alleyway robbery

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

An e-bike was stolen by a gang of people in a Bedford robbery.

The robbery happened in an alleyway near Rothbury Court at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 28.

A woman blocked the victim’s path and demanded their e-bike, before a group of four to five men also surrounded them.

In a statement, police said: “We recognise that instances like this are concerning and we are planning and executing dedicated operations to deter criminality.

We believe that our communities should be able to go about their daily lives with out fear of disruption or threat, however, we know that criminals look to take advantage of specific locations and circumstances, this might be pedestrian routes with low lighting – such as alleyways, underpasses, fields or parks; situations when high value items are on display; opportunities to catch victims off guard – this might be to distractions like headphones.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident is urged to contact police online or on 101, quoting reference 396. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.