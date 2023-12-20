Van - believed to be Evri - is stolen while driver delivers parcel near Bedford

It happened just under an hour ago today (Wednesday)

The white van was stolen today (Wednesday) at 3pm from High Street, Houghton Conquest

A van containing parcels has just been stolen, leaving online shoppers fuming.

In a post on social media, one Houghton Conquest resident said it was an Evri white Ford Transit van which was taken.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a stolen vehicle, which is believed to be a white van, today (Wednesday) at 3pm from High Street, Houghton Conquest. Officers are currently at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.