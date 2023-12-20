Van - believed to be Evri - is stolen while driver delivers parcel near Bedford
It happened just under an hour ago today (Wednesday)
A van containing parcels has just been stolen, leaving online shoppers fuming.
In a post on social media, one Houghton Conquest resident said it was an Evri white Ford Transit van which was taken.
A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a stolen vehicle, which is believed to be a white van, today (Wednesday) at 3pm from High Street, Houghton Conquest. Officers are currently at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any information, call 101 and quote reference 242 of 20/12.”