Urgent police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in vehicle in Bedford

A woman was sexually assaulted in Bedford during the early hours of yesterday morning (August 26).

The attack happened at around 5am in a vehicle which had left Bedford town centre.

Police are urgently appealing for dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Adam Butt, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim understandably distressed.

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

“Our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, and a man is currently in custody being questioned.

“We are also appealing for witnesses who may have any information that will help our investigation.

“If you were in the Bedford town centre area and have access to a dash camera, we would like to hear from you as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting CAD 54 of August 26.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.