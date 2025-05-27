Uncapped needles found during police knife sweep in Bedford Park

Officers carrying out a knife sweep came across these uncapped needles.

In a post on social media, police said: “We are happy to say no knives were found hidden amongst the bushes. However, we did come across many uncapped needles, which we have disposed of safely.

"We urge you to be vigilant whilst in certain parts of Bedford Park especially with dogs and young children. People that use drugs will do it where ever they can. If you come across needles or drug paraphernalia please do not hesitate to report this to us via 101 or on the Bedfordshire police website.”