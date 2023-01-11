News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Two women attacked by man on Christmas Day in Bedford with one sexually assaulted

They were both taken to hospital after their ordeal

By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 2:27pm

Two women were assaulted on Christmas Day – and police want to know if you filmed it.

A man attacked the pair outside Lloyds Bank in High Street, Bedford, at 2am.

In a post on social media, police said they have intel there were many witnesses to this attack – and some may have filmed it.

The attack happened outside Lloyds Bank in Bedford's High Street, on Sunday, December 25 at 2am
Most Popular

The man is described as black, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 7in, of medium build, and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Jessica Benham said: “This is a terrifying attack on two women which resulted in hospital treatment.

“Further investigations found that one of the women was also sexually assaulted at the time by a man. We believe there were several witnesses of this assault, and some people may have filmed it.

“If you witnessed either of these incidents, please contact us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tools and quote 40/73221/22.”

You can report it here