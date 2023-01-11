Two women were assaulted on Christmas Day – and police want to know if you filmed it.

A man attacked the pair outside Lloyds Bank in High Street, Bedford, at 2am.

In a post on social media, police said they have intel there were many witnesses to this attack – and some may have filmed it.

The attack happened outside Lloyds Bank in Bedford's High Street, on Sunday, December 25 at 2am

The man is described as black, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 7in, of medium build, and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Jessica Benham said: “This is a terrifying attack on two women which resulted in hospital treatment.

“Further investigations found that one of the women was also sexually assaulted at the time by a man. We believe there were several witnesses of this assault, and some people may have filmed it.

“If you witnessed either of these incidents, please contact us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tools and quote 40/73221/22.”