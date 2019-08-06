Two-week crackdown on speeding across Bedfordshire

Speeding drivers have been warned to expect a two-week crackdown by Beds Police.

In the first six months of 2019 there were 36,541 notices of intended prosecution issued for speeding in Bedfordshire. The majority of these offences occurred on 30mph roads.

Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We know speed is one of the main contributing factors of collisions in our counties and I would urge people to stick to the speed limits, which are there to keep us all safe.

“There are around 90 fatal collisions across Beds, Herts and Cambs each year and speed is a factor in a number of these.

“For me the message is simple: slow down to save lives.”

When not responding to emergencies, officers will be carrying out checks as well as engaging with, and educating, drivers at key locations across Beds, Cambs and Herts where the most killed and seriously injured collisions occur.

The campaign is in support of a campaign by TISPOL, Europe’s traffic police network.