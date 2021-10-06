Two teenagers end up in ditch outside Bedford following 15-mile police chase

A driver met his match in Shortstown last night after leading police on a chase across two counties.

Officers tried to stop a Honda in the St Neots area of Cambridgeshire at about 10.30pm yesterday (October 5) after witnessing suspicious behaviour.

But the driver wasn't having any of it and a pursuit began.

The car eventually stopped - 15 miles later - when it landed in a ditch in Shortstown.

A police spokesman said: "Two teenage boys from the Leighton Buzzard area were arrested at the scene, but later released with no further action to be taken.”

A tweet from Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit showed the aftermath, saying: "Recovery is proving a bit difficult."

While one resident added: "Living in Shortstown I could feel the heat of the helicopter torch light from my bedroom window."