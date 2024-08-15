Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in Church Lane, Bedford.

The victim was seriously injured in the incident which happened shortly after 4pm last Friday (August 9).

Last night (Wednesday) Nazim Uddin, aged 18, of Newton Road, Bedford, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Uddin was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody.

Two men have been charged following a stabbing incident in Church Lane Bedford, last Friday (9/8)

Just Drop It is a countywide anti-knife crime campaign calling for people to surrender their weapons.

For information on the campaign or to report concerns about a young person that may be impacted by knife crime or gang activity, visit the Beds Police Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit which offer tailored support to young people, parents and professionals.