Two teenagers charged after man seriously injured in Bedford stabbing
The victim was seriously injured in the incident which happened shortly after 4pm last Friday (August 9).
Last night (Wednesday) Nazim Uddin, aged 18, of Newton Road, Bedford, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Uddin was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody.
