Two teenagers among five arrested in drugs bust in Bedford

Five people have been arrested after a drugs warrant targeting county lines activity in Bedford.

Officers recovered numerous bags of suspected heroin, suspected drugs production paraphernalia, and a crossbow during the operation in Alexandra Road.

Police news

The warrant followed on from a regional operation last month targeting county lines drugs dealing.

Following arrests were made at Alexandra Road:

A 18-year-old man, from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Another Bedford man, 31, was arrested with intent to supply a controlled drug, namely heroin. He has been released under investigation.

A boy, 17, who turned up to at the address while officers were searching the property was arrested. He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, as well as breaching a court order.

Another Bedford man, 49, was arrested on suspicion of drug production and supply offences. He has also been released under investigation.

And a man, 52, from Bedford was arrested for breaching a court order and is due to appear before magistrates.

As well as drugs, police also recovered a knife and crossbow during their searches.

Officers are now in the process of applying for a closure order on the property, which they hope to secure.

Detective Sergeant Graham Williams said: “I would like to praise the conduct of all officers involved in this job, who acted with the utmost professionalism in challenging circumstances.”

“This was another excellent job targeting those suspected of being involved in county lines drugs activity in and around Bedford.

“Drugs underpin much of the most harmful and violent crime we see across the county, so it is vital that we crackdown on those suspected of being involved in the production and supply of drugs.”

To report information about drugs activity in your area please call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.