Two suspected town centre burglars in custody following police foot patrols in Bedford
Following a spate of burglaries at shops and businesses in Bedford town centre, police have made two arrests.
During foot patrols today (Wednesday), officers spotted two wanted burglars and needless to say, they’re now currently in custody.
In a post on social media, one police officer said: “The first suspect, I spotted in the bus station area and was already aware that he was maybe wanted for burglary. I conducted my checks to confirm this while getting officers to the area to assist. This suspect was very aware of my presence and made off into River Street Car Park. Officers conducted a search but frustratingly, it appeared he had got away.”
But on further investigation, police from the Operation Boson team made one last check in the car park and nabbed him.
A second wanted man was nicked on Bedford High Street for a burglary that happened only a few days ago.
The officer added: “Great to get two of these suspects off the street who have contributed to a number of recent town centre burglaries.”