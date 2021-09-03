Two puppies stolen from Bedfordshire village near Flitwick

Two Jack Russell puppies have been stolen from Steppingley - and police need your help.

At around 7pm on Thursday, July 8, three white men and a teenage boy attended the address after agreeing to buy the two female puppies.

But as the owner was checking her bank account to see the payment had been received, the men left with the dogs - and the payment never arrived.

Have you seen or been offered either of these Jack Russell puppies?

The offenders were in a silver vehicle, believed to be a 2007 Ford Mondeo.

PC Nick Brooks, investigating, said: “Theft of animals is distressing, and we are keen to trace the men responsible and have been following up on a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are now asking anyone who may have been offered, or purchased, a microchipped female Jack Russell puppy with these distinct markings, since 8 July, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should report it online quoting reference 40/35427/21.

