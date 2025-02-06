Two people taken to hospital after crash involving marked police car near Bedford
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A507 between New Road and Ampthill Road at around 10pm on Tuesday (February 4).
Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the casualties had been cut out of his car by the fire service.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "The incident is being referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard protocol.
"At the time of the collision, the police vehicle was not responding to an incident or engaged in a pursuit.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam investigation that could support the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting Operation Stocking."
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Crews from Ampthill and Kempston were called a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on A507 Ampthill A5120 to Clophill A6.
"Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one male casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service along with another passenger from the other vehicle."